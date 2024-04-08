First Warning Forecast: A sunny start to the week, Several days in the 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 70s this week. Tracking showers and storms for Thursday to Friday. A nice weekend ahead.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will warm to the low 70s this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm to the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday to Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Showers and storms will build in on Thursday and move out on Friday. The wind will also ramp up, SW/W at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

WTKR News 3

Highs near 70 this weekend with mostly sunny skies. It will still be breezy on Saturday, but winds should relax on Sunday.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

WTKR News 3

