First Warning Forecast: A sunny start to the week, Several days in the 70s

Posted at 4:57 AM, Apr 08, 2024
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Several days in the 70s this week. Tracking showers and storms for Thursday to Friday. A nice weekend ahead.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will warm to the low 70s this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will warm to the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday to Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Showers and storms will build in on Thursday and move out on Friday. The wind will also ramp up, SW/W at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Highs near 70 this weekend with mostly sunny skies. It will still be breezy on Saturday, but winds should relax on Sunday.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

