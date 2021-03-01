First Warning Forecast: A warm but soggy start to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain returns to start the work week… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas. We will see mostly cloudy skies with rain today. Showers will move in from west to east this morning. Showers will taper off this afternoon to early evening. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning and fall to the low 60s this afternoon. It will be windy today, SW turning NW at 10-20 with higher gusts. Temperatures will fall to the 30s overnight with wind chill values in the 20s.

Cold air moves in Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with more sunshine to the north and more clouds to the south.

Showers return on Wednesday as an area of low pressure slides by to our south. We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine and another cool down to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW/N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/S 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 1st

1872 Winter Weather: Gales caused Coastal Flooding along coastal areas

1968 Winter Storm: 4.7" snow Richmond

2009 Winter Storm. 6-8” snow South Central VA, 1-3” snow Tidewater

