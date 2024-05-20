First Warning Forecast: A warming trend to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend to start to the week, back to the 80s by midweek. Tracking showers and storms to end the week.

Extra clouds this morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will try to reach 70 today with a little bit of a NE breeze.

Clouds tomorrow morning with sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s tomorrow.

Highs will warm to the mid 80s on Wednesday and the upper 80s on Thursday. A cold front is set to move into the region late on Thursday. We could see some scattered showers and storms by Thursday evening/night.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

