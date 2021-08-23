First Warning Forecast: Afternoon storms, Summer heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot and humid week… Highs will climb to the low 90s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a “pop-up” shower or storms this afternoon to early evening.

Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see partly cloudy skies again with another chance for a “pop-up” afternoon shower or storm.

Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the work week. Each day the afternoon heat index will climb to near 100. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a smaller chance for rain.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Henri is slow-moving and will continue to bring heavy rain to southern New England and the northern Mid-Atlantic. On the forecast track, Henri is expected to slow down further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border tonight, then move across Massachusetts on Monday afternoon and Monday night and over the Atlantic on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some additional slow weakening is likely during the next couple of days.

Watching an area of disorganized showers over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little, if any, development is expected to occur during the next couple of days. Some gradual development is possible by the middle to latter part of the week as the system moves NW at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea late this week. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves WNW over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

