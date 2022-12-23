First Warning Forecast: An Arctic cold front will send temperatures plunging midday Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning and Merry Christmas Eve Eve! Today’s the day the Arctic cold front reaches us. Get ready for windy conditions and frigid air!

High temperatures will be reached mid-morning in the low 50s. Ahead of the front, we’ll have another quick round of showers. The cold front is set to pass through around 9-10 AM. Then, winds become even stronger and temperatures plunge below freezing. Westerly winds could gust up to 50 MPH around this front.

wtkr

It’s no surprise we have a Wind Advisory in effect until 10 PM Friday. Secure any loose outdoor decorations or items now. We have the potential to see power outages and tree limbs down with those strong wind gusts.

wtkr

Those gusts will help to quickly usher in the Arctic air. Temperatures could drop 20° within an hour. Have extra clothing layers on hand if you’re going to be out for a few hours today. By this evening, we could see a flash freeze with any lingering water on the road.

wtkr

These strong winds will also cause coastal flooding problems along the Eastern Shore. Expect 1-3’ of inundation and 6-9’ breaking waves this afternoon.

wtkr

Heading into tonight, temperatures continue to rapidly drop down to the low to mid teens. However, we stay windy, so it will feel like we’re below zero outside, closer to -5°.

wtkr

If you plan to be outside at any point tonight, make sure you’re bundled up and don’t have any exposed skin. Prolonged exposure to this cold could lead to hypothermia and even frostbite on exposed skin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place 7 PM Friday - 9 AM Saturday for that dangerous cold.

wtkr

Christmas Eve won’t be much better. Temperatures warm into the low 30s, but gusty winds persist. So, it will feel like we’ve only warmed up to the mid teens by Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, lows drop into the upper teens. Santa should feel right at home delivering presents this year!

Sunday, Christmas Day, won’t be as windy and temperatures will begin to warm a bit, but it will still be frigid in the mid 30s. This will be a good Christmas to stay inside by a nice warm fire!

wtkr

We’ll stay dry with a lot of sunshine this weekend and throughout the majority of next week. Temperatures will also gradually climb. Highs will be closer to average in the low 50s by Thursday next week.