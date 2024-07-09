First Warning Forecast: Another hot one Wednesday, storms Thursday and Friday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The unsettled weather stretch will continue for the rest of the work week. Expect showers and storms possible everyday. It's not going to be a washout though, just your typical summertime pattern!

Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 90s on Wednesday. Feels like temperatures will range from 100-110°.

A cold front will move through which will bring us a better chance for showers and storms and will drop our temperatures into the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Even though the temperatures will be lower, it will still be steamy!

The weekend is looking 50/50. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Saturday morning. Temperatures will soar to the mid 80s. Mostly dry on Sunday, but it will be HOT! Temperatures will soar to the low 90s with heat index values 100-110°.

Looking mainly dry, but steamy on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will soar to the low and mid 90s both days. Heat index values up to 110° will be possible.

Keep the umbrella handy and stay cool!

