First Warning Forecast: Another round of rain Saturday, A windy weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms on Saturday. Clearing and windy on Sunday. Lots of sunshine and a warming trend next week.

A step cooler today with highs in the mid 50s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today.

WTKR News 3

Another round of rain is set to move on Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times and a strong to severe storm is possible. Highs will reach the low 60s and the wind will ramp up, SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Look for clearing skies on Sunday with highs near 60. It will still be windy with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Lots of sunshine next week with temperatures warming from the 50s to the 70s.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

