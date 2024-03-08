First Warning Forecast: Another round of rain Saturday, A windy weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Showers and storms on Saturday. Clearing and windy on Sunday. Lots of sunshine and a warming trend next week.
A step cooler today with highs in the mid 50s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today.
Another round of rain is set to move on Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times and a strong to severe storm is possible. Highs will reach the low 60s and the wind will ramp up, SE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.
Look for clearing skies on Sunday with highs near 60. It will still be windy with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.
Lots of sunshine next week with temperatures warming from the 50s to the 70s.
Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-15
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 10-20G30
Weather & Health
Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
