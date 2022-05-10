First Warning Forecast: Another round of tidal flooding along with clouds and wind

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds, wind and flooding on the way. Temperatures start to trend warmer, but rain chances increase by the end of the week.

An area of low pressure continues to linger off the Virginia/Carolina coast, keeping clouds and strong winds. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with some sunshine inland. A few showers are possible but most of the area will stay dry. It will continue to be very windy with NNE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35+ mph. We will see another round of tidal flooding near our afternoon/evening high tide, plus very rough surf and overwash on the Outer Banks.

Wednesday will look and feel a lot like today. With strong NNE wind, clouds, and highs near 60. We will see more tidal flooding tomorrow, near our morning and afternoon high tides.

Winds start to relax for the second half of the week, but rain chances will go up. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday with scattered showers.

Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday.

Expect mid 70s to low 80s this weekend.

