First Warning Forecast: Another warm up Wednesday, an isolated shower possible (North Carolina)

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A partly cloudy and frigid night on tap with lows in the low 30s.

Another warm up on tap for Wednesday. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s, with a chance for a few showers mainly in North Carolina. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy with near-normal high temperatures in the low 50s on Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will continue to prevail to end the work week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

As of now, looking dry and chilly for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. We'll basically have a carbon copy day on Sunday.

High temperatures will be back into the low 50s by Monday under mostly sunny skies. Plenty of sunshine and spring-like weather on Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 60s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

