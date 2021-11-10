First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine today, Rain to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice day… Extra clouds will build in this morning, but we will return to sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 70 again this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows near 50.

Highs will return to the low 70s for Veterans Day. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. An isolated shower is possible most of the day will be dry. Rain chance will increase Thursday night.

A cold front will bring in our next round of rain overnight Thursday to Friday. Expect widespread rain Friday morning with an isolated storm possible. Rain chances will taper off Friday afternoon to evening. Highs will reach 70 Friday before cooler air moves in behind the front.

Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with slim rain chances. The cooler air will stick around for next week.

Today: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 50. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a powerful non-tropical low pressure system located more than 400 miles northeast of Bermuda have changed little in organization during the past several hours. Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that hurricane-force winds are occurring south of the center. However, the low is still interacting with a frontal boundary, and the system has not yet acquired enough tropical cyclone characteristics to be considered a subtropical storm. Additional development is still possible during the next day or two, and a subtropical storm could form during this time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

