First Warning Forecast: Back to the summer heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat, humidity, and storms… Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s today with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon).

Expect a summer-like weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the added humidity. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, with more sunshine on Sunday.

The summer pattern will continue for much of next week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will still be humid, so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A strong tropical wave located over the far eastern Atlantic off the African coast is producing a broad and disorganized area of showers and a few thunderstorms. As the system moves WNW into the central Atlantic Ocean during the next few days, conditions appear at best only marginally conducive for development due to relatively cool ocean temperatures. However, some development of this system is still possible by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

