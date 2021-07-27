First Warning Forecast: Back to the summer-like heat and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the summer-like weather… Temperatures will return to near 90 this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds during the day with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible.

Highs will return to the low 90s on Wednesday with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will reach to the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Again, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Rain chances will increase for Friday as a cold front moves in.

Expect a cooler and less humid weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A weak area of low pressure is located just inland along the Georgia coastline. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low has increased somewhat tonight but remains disorganized. This system is expected to meander along the coastline of Georgia and South Carolina over the next day or so, and a small chance of development remains if the system moves back offshore over the warm Gulf Stream waters.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

