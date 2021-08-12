First Warning Forecast: Battling extreme heat through the end of the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast

A strong to severe storm will be possible this evening for our inland locations and closest to I-95. Damaging winds will be possible with any of the storms, but activity is not expected to last past midnight nor make it to any of our coastal locations. It'll be a muggy night everywhere with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will linger in the mid and upper 90s for the rest of the work week. The afternoon heat index will climb to near 107 Thursday and Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with an afternoon “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

Thursday, everyone except the Eastern Shore is under a Heat Advisory until 7 PM.

The chance for showers and storms will go up for the weekend as a cold front moves in. Expect clouds, showers, and storms to move in later Saturday (mainly Saturday night) and continue for Sunday. The cold front will drop temperatures from the low 90s on Saturday to the mid 80s on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms continue into next week. So do cooler temperatures in the low 80s. We'll have to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Fred that's over the Dominican Republic as it's remnants could impact us late next week.