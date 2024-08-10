First Warning Forecast: Below normal temperatures and lower humidity next week

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Considerable cloud cover this evening with the bulk of the rain mainly staying near northeast North Carolina. Flooding possible especially in areas that have already seen multiple inches of rain over the last several days.

Rain tapers off late tonight. Clouds linger so we won't get a big break from the humidity just yet. A few more breaks in the clouds possible on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms mainly stay near northeast North Carolina again.

We'll be adding some drier air to the mix early next week. This will keep rain chances and humidity fairly low. Temperatures during this next stretch will be below average in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Update

As of 8/10/24 at 6 pm

A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles is producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Initial development will be slow, but conditions for strengthening become more favorable within the next week as the storm drifts west northwestward.



Formation chance through 48 hours...MEDIUM (40%)

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH (80%)

