First Warning Forecast: Big temperature swings and one rainy weekend day

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! After a frigid morning, we hop on a warming trend until a cold front cools us down again this weekend. Then, we hop on another gradual warming trend.

Temperatures will eventually climb into the mid 50s later this Friday afternoon. We’ll have lighter winds, but still lots of sunshine throughout the day today. Clouds increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front.

Southerly winds pick up to 10-20 MPH Saturday, warming temperatures up to the mid and upper 60s. Throughout the daytime hours, mainly 7 AM - 6 PM, expect scattered rain showers. I know we have the holiday parade at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday. We should be dry just in time for the parade, but it will still be breezy.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will be much colder Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be dry with clouds and sunshine.

Heading into the workweek, temperatures will be more mild and we’ll have a couple rain chances as we move into an unsettled pattern. Highs Monday reach the mid 50s and rise into the low 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Midweek, Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see isolated to scattered rain showers. Then, we’ll be drier and a bit cooler Thursday. Highs in the low 50s.

