First Warning Forecast: Breaking high temperature records today

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning! Today is the day we will likely see record-breaking warmth. If you like warm weather, make plans to get outside today and enjoy it! A cool down is coming for the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s today. The record in Norfolk is 79° set in 1975. We’ll likely break all of our local record highs today.

We get so warm today, in part, because of stronger west-southwesterly winds. 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH all day. On top of the breeze, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas stay dry, but a few spotty showers are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly across northeastern NC. With strong winds and dry conditions, we have an increased fire danger today. Avoid burning.

A weak cold front moves through tonight and starts to cool us down. Lows stay warm in the low 60s overnight, but highs only warm into the mid 60s Friday.

Friday will be another breezy, mostly dry, and partly cloudy day. North winds 10-20 MPH.

It’ll be another weekend where you’ll want to do your indoor plans Saturday and outdoor plans Sunday. Saturday is when the chill really arrives. Highs in the mid 40s. It will also be a soggy day with scattered rain showers at times. With the cooler air, if precipitation falls at the right time, we could see some snow flurries across the Eastern Shore. No accumulation though.

Sunday will be mostly dry and we’ll see more sunshine. Temperatures rebound into the lower 60s. Sunday is also when we’ll get some relief from allergies. Pollen levels will go from medium-high to low-medium.

To kick off the workweek, we could have isolated showers at times Monday as a system moves through. Mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures still in the low 60s. There will be tons of sunshine on Tuesday and a jump in temperatures to near 70°. Then, another cool down Wednesday to highs in the upper 50s, which is still a couple degrees above-average for the first day of March.