First Warning Forecast: Breezy, sunny and fall-like temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly sunny and fall-like today. Highs will only warm to the mid 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and chilly. Temperatures will dip into the 40s for many locations.

Lots of sunshine to kick off the work week. After a chilly start, temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

High pressure will be in control through mid week keeping conditions nice and dry. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s on Tuesday and mid 70s on Wednesday.

A few more clouds will build in on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Keeping a slight chance of a spotty shower on Friday as a possible cold front moves in.

Meteorologist April Loveland

