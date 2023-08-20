First Warning Forecast: Brief heat Monday before turning cooler again

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Monday will be the hottest day of the week ahead, but it won't linger long, as a backdoor cold front from the north will usher in a return of cooler temperatures starting Tuesday.

We'll really start to feel the difference by Wednesday and Thursday with some very comfortable summer weather settling back over the region. As for Monday's hotter temperature, look for highs in the lower 90s with heat index levels around 100.

maxuser

maxuser

The pattern overall will be mainly dry through Thursday, even with the early-week cold front. Rain chances will increase by later Friday into next weekend with another front approaching.

maxuser

Tropics-wise, The picture is busy with five areas being watched by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Tropical Storms Emily and Franklin formed in the Atlantic and Caribbean, with the forecast tracks for each shown.

The potential development over the Gulf could bring rain to Southeast Texas by midweek. As always, check with NHC for updates.

maxuser

Tropics map as of 5pm Sunday 8/20/23. See NHC for latest updates.