First Warning Forecast: Brighter skies and lower humidity heading into next week

Cooler and comfortable conditions return as we head into the upcoming week.

As you head out the door Sunday morning, we'll be off to a cool start. Clearing skies this evening will allow for lows to dip into the upper 50s. Highs Sunday afternoon will warm to the middle 70s. Humidity will be much lower and remain low throughout the upcoming week.

Highs each afternoon will be in the 70s and low 80s. Lots of sunshine especially during the middle of the week. Fairly low rain chances will last until next weekend.

Tropical Update

As of 9/6/24 at noon

Monitoring three areas in the tropics:

Western Gulf of Mexico:

An area of low pressure formed over the Bay of Campeche is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is forecast to drift slowly northward over the next few days while it interacts with a frontal boundary. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form sometime next week.



Formation chance through 48 hours...MEDIUM (50%)

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH (70%)

2. Central Tropical Atlantic

An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development is possible and a tropical depression could form sometime next week. The system is forecast to move west-northwestward across the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM (40%)

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure are located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow developement of this system is possible as it interacts with a tropical wave expected to move off the coast of Africa early next week.



Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

