First Warning Forecast: Building back in the summer heat and humidity

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Off to a cool start this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s again. This will be one of the last morning we see temperatures this cool this week.

Another comfortable day ahead with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Conditions will stay fairly comfortable through the start of the weekend despite temperatures getting warmer each day. We'll be adding a couple more clouds Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will really crank up at the start of next week. Our next best shot at seeing rain comes around Tuesday and Wednesday of the upcoming work-week.

Tropical Update

As of 8/22/24 at 6 am

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

