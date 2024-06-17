First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity through the weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking climbing temperatures and humidity through the weekend.

Tuesday will be a typical June day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s with humidity levels still within the 'pleasant' range.

The Juneteenth holiday will feature temperatures in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly sunny.

Summer arrives on Thursday. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 80s. Dewpoints will start to rise as well.

Friday will turn hot and humid. Temperatures will soar to 90, but it will feel closer to the mid 90s once we factor in the humidity.

Triple digit heat on tap for the weekend. Humidity will be on the rise which will make our highs in the 90s feel like the low 100s!

The start of the work week will be another hot one. Highs will soar to the low 90s with heat index values near 100. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. Otherwise, expect skies to be partly sunny.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar