First Warning Forecast: Chilly and breezy day with highs in the mid 50s

A few clouds to kick off the work week with more sunshine as the day progresses.Not quite as cold this morning with many areas in the 40s. It will be a chilly and windy day though with highs in the mid 50s and wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s making for another frigid night and start to the day Tuesday. A Freeze Watch is in effect late tonight for early Tuesday for all coastal locations. Make sure you bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation.

High pressure will continue to be in control Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Winds will turn to the southwest on Wednesday and Thursday which will help to bring in some warmer air. Highs will warm to near 70 on both Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move in late Thursday and early Friday with a chance for a a few showers late Thursday into very early Friday. Both days will not be a washout.

A big drop in temperatures on Friday behind the front with highs in the low and mid 50s.

The weekend is looking dry as of now. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will return to near-normal on Sunday with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

