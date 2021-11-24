First Warning Forecast: Chilly, but sunny day, nice Thanksgiving warmup

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine on tap for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to near 50, which is still below normal for this time of year. Expect lows in the low 30s.

A nice warm up just in time for Thanksgiving! Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies. Not quite as cold overnight. Lows will cool to the low 40s.

A cold front will move in on Friday with a chance for a few morning showers. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

The weekend is looking dry, but cool. Saturday will be dry and sunny with highs upper 40s. A few more clouds will roll in for Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Continuing with the dry pattern to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to near 50 on Monday under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday.

