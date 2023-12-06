First Warning Forecast: Chilly showers on tap for Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Even cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Showers will be possible during the first half of the day. Winds will ramp up late Wednesday in Thursday. It will be windy and cold on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The dry weather will continue to end the work week. It will turn milder, with highs in the upper 50s.

We'll see a warming trend just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. It will be wet and windy on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend.

Temperatures will cool behind a cold front to kick off the work week. Expect highs in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar