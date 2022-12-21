First Warning Forecast: Chilly today, warm and wet Thursday, then the Arctic blast

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday and Winter Solstice! Winter officially begins at 4:47 PM today. It will be our shortest day of the year with 9 hours 38 minutes and 6 hours of daylight. For the start of winter, a powerful system will bring big weather swings the next few days.

wtkr

Today will be similar to yesterday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and dry. As a front moves north along the coast, we’ll see clouds building from the south up to the north this afternoon and evening. Then, we get warmer and windier.

Winds pick up to 15-25 MPH with 35 MPH gusts Thursday. That helps temperatures soar to around 60°, despite clouds and rain throughout the daytime hours. With east-southeast winds, we could see nuisance tidal flooding around high tide 8 AM Thursday. Thursday afternoon and evening, we could see a few strong to severe storms. Most areas are under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Mainly concerned with damaging wind gusts.

wtkr

We catch a dry break Thursday night, but winds will remain strong. There is a High Surf Advisory in effect for Accomack County 12 AM - 6 AM Friday. There will be 7-10’ breaking waves creating a dangerous surf and beach erosion. Around high tide 9 AM Friday, all of our coastal communities have the chance for nuisance tidal flooding.

Friday morning, we’ll have another round of showers. At the tail end of the precipitation, our northern communities may see a few snow flurries mixed in, but we won’t see any accumulation. By the end of this event, many areas will have picked up 0.5-1.5” of rain.

wtkr

The arctic cold front from this system passes through early Friday afternoon. Winds could gust up to 55 MPH around the front. So, we’ll reach our highs in the low 50s just before the frontal passage, then temperatures rapidly plunge. Lows Friday night in the mid teens feel like the single digits as strong winds remain behind the front. Since temperatures will rapidly drop below freezing, we could experience a flash freeze Friday evening. That means any surfaces that are still wet could freeze over. Watch for black ice if you’re traveling Friday evening and night.

wtkr

Christmas is going to be frigid. Highs around freezing both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper teens, still feeling like the single digits. Santa should feel right at home while delivering presents!

wtkr

Temperatures begin to rebound for the workweek, but it will still be chilly with below-average highs. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s for the start of Kwanzaa Monday warming to the low to mid 40s Tuesday.