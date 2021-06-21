First Warning Forecast: Claudette impacting NE North Carolina this morning, quieter across Hampton Roads

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures on Monday will warm the low 90s. Expect scattered showers and storms, especially the first half of the day. The best chance for rain will be along the coast. Claudette is forecast to regain tropical-storm strength by Monday morning. The Outer Banks will have the biggest impacts including isolated tornadoes, minor flooding and gusty winds. Claudette will move offshore Monday afternoon.

A cold front will move through Tuesday bringing more showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

Much drier and cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 70s.

Another dry day on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Tropical Update:

Claudette reaches tropical storm strength again. TS Claudette is centered about 65 miles ESE of Raleigh, NC and moving ENE at 25 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cape Fear to Duck, NC including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

On the forecast track, the system will move over the Atlantic Ocean this morning and pass just south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. These winds are occurring mostly over water, southeast of Claudette's center. Some additional strengthening is possible over the western Atlantic Ocean today. Claudette is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone Tuesday afternoon and dissipate late Tuesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center in the southeast quadrant.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

