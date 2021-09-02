First Warning Forecast: Clearing out today, Cooler and less humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing out and cooling down… Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning. Rain will taper off by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 80 today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Humidity will fall through the day, making it feel more like fall. It will still be windy with north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will return to the upper 70s on Friday with low humidity. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with low rain chances and lighter winds.

Labor Day weekend is looking nice. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday, and upper 80s on Monday. Humidity will gradually increase through the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies each day with slim rain chances.

Today: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Larry becomes a hurricane over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Larry is centered about 545 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at 20 mph. A gradual turn toward the WNW is expected Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday night.

Post-tropical cyclone Ida is near Long Island and moving NE toward Cape Cod. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little if any change in strength is forecast during the next 12 hours.

A small area of low pressure located near the coast of Nicaragua is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This low is expected to move inland over Nicaragua this morning, but a portion of the low's circulation could move over the Gulf of Honduras on Friday where development, if any, is expected to be slow to occur. This system could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend and early next week, but by then strong upper-level winds would likely limit significant development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

