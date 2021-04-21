First Warning Forecast: Clearing overnight, waking up in the 30s and 40s Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It will turn windy with winds out of the west and northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will clear out late and temperatures will drop into the 30s inland and 40s near the coast.

Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday. There will still be a bit of a breeze with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will increase as the day progresses.

A few degrees milder to end the work week with highs in the mid 60s.

Shower chances will go up heading into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few morning showers on Sunday with highs near 70.

Drier and cooler to kick off the work week with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Another dry day on tap Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

