First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies for VA, A few showers for NC

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
More sunshine will break out across Virginia as the day progresses. North Carolina will still have to deal with some clouds and even a few showers. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s. Expect breezy conditions with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. A few higher gusts are possible. Chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A chilly start to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to near 60 during the afternoon. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine.
A few clouds will build in on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the north and northwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.
More clouds will build in on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm to near 60 on Wednesday and then to the upper 60s on Thursday.
The warmest day of the week will be Friday. Highs will top out in the low 70s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers during the afternoon.
Better chances for wet weather heading into Saturday. Expect scattered showers with highs in the mid 60s. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Higher gusts are possible.
