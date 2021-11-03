First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies today, Rain returns tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing out today, Showers return tomorrow… Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sun by the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Rain will return for Thursday as a stationary front lingers just off the East Coast. We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with showers mainly in NC and on the Southside. Highs will return to the mid 50s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Some clearing is expected on Friday with a small chance for a shower and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds and showers return for the weekend as an area of low pressure slides up the coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers possible both days. The biggest rain chances will be for areas to the south and east. It will be windy all weekend with gusts to 30+ mph, triggering some tidal flooding. Highs will warm to near 60 this weekend.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Wanda is centered about 705 miles west of the Azores and moving NNE at 8 mph. A north to NNE motion should continue through early Thursday. An east motion at a slower forward speed is anticipated by late Thursday, followed by a faster southeast motion by Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected over the next couple of days.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

