First Warning Forecast: Clouds along the coast today, more sunshine inland

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Drying out just in time to kick off the work week. It will be a damp and cloudy start. A little bit of fog has formed along the Eastern Shore.

Clouds will be around through the day as the Coastal Low that brought us wet weather on Sunday, pulls away. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s, but a few 70s will be possible inland where we see the clouds break up a bit.

Clouds to start the day Tuesday, with some clearing as the day progresses. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will trend warmer. Highs will warm to the low 70s.

Skies will continue to clear on Wednesday. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid 70s.

Turning breezy for the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s on Thursday. Clouds will start to build back in on Friday.

It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15, with higher gusts possible. Highs will be cooler in the mid 60s.

A spotty shower will be possible on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s, still breezy. A better chance for a few showers on Sunday. We will continue to monitor these chances as models aren't in great agreement. Highs will warm to the upper 60s.

Morning low temperatures will also trend closer to normal for the entire week. Expect lows in the mid and upper 50s.

