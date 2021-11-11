First Warning Forecast: Clouds building in today, Rain tomorrow morning

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds today, rain tomorrow… Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will warm back to the low 70s this afternoon. Expect some sunshine this morning but clouds will build in through the day. Rain chances will be slim during the day, but showers will start to build in tonight.

A cold front will bring in our next round of rain overnight tonight to Friday morning. Expect widespread rain Friday morning with an isolated storm possible. Rain chances will taper off Friday afternoon and skies will start to clear. The biggest rain chances will be between 4 AM and 9 AM. Highs will reach 70 Friday before cooler air moves in behind the front.

Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds both days with slim rain chances. The cooler air will stick around for early next week.

Today: Clouds Building In. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated showers. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain, PM Clearing. Highs near 70. Winds: S/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

A storm-force non-tropical area of low pressure located about 900 miles ENE of Bermuda continues to produce a large area of showers that extend from the center northward along an associated frontal boundary. This system is moving northeast, and it could still become a short-lived subtropical storm before it reaches cooler waters by this evening. By this weekend, the system is expected to be absorbed by a larger non-tropical low.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR