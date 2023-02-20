First Warning Forecast: Clouds, spotty showers and warm temperatures this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are 28 days away from Spring, but we're already feeling spring-like!

Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s today and then soar to near 70 on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler in the low 60s. Temperatures will then flirt with record highs on Thursday. The record high in Norfolk is 79 degrees set in 1975. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 80 degrees.

A few spotty showers will be possible on this President's Day, otherwise, just expect more cloud cover. A bit unsettled on Tuesday and Wednesday. Keeping a chance for spotty showers once again both days.

More sunshine will peak out on Thursday and Friday.

Wet weather will make a return just in time for the weekend. Expect scattered showers both days. Saturday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only near 50 degrees. Milder on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

