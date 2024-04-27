First Warning Forecast: Clouds today, more sunshine with highs near 80 on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The weekend isn't looking too bad.

Saturday will feature more cloud cover and we could see a spotty shower. Temperatures will still trend below normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

More sunshine will break out on Sunday and it will be much warmer! Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

Even warmer to kick off the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

A spotty shower will be possible late on Tuesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We'll continue with a slight chance on Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, which is still above normal for this time of year.

A better chance to see a few showers by the end of the work week. Highs will rebound back to the low 80s.

