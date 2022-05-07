First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm to bring more rain, wind and flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecat

The quiet after a stormy Friday...

It won't last for long though, a coastal storm is set to impact the area over the next few days. This system will bring rain, coastal and tidal flooding and gusty winds.

Starting off dry today with showers building in this afternoon and evening. We'll be in and out of the clouds. If you're trying to head to the wine festival, or any other outdoor activities, make sure you bring the rain gear just in case. High temperatures will range throughout the 60s and 70s.

Winds will crank up out of the northeast for Mother's Day. Expect winds 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Tidal and coastal flooding will be an issue. A Coastal Flood advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon for coastal locations. Temperatures will take a tumble. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid and upper 50s, which is well-below normal for this time of year.

Windy and cool to kick off the work week. Winds could gusts up to 35 mph. It will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s. A few spotty showers will be possible.

Pretty much the same story on Tuesday, but temperatures will be a few degrees milder with highs in the low 60s.

Warming to the mid 60s by midweek with a few spotty showers possible.

Shower chances will increase by Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will trend a bit warmer. highs will be near 70 on Thursday and to the mid 70s by Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar