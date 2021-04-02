First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy Friday, Sunny and warmer weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Friday for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, York, Newport News, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton.

A cold and windy Friday… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, but it will feel more like the 20s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid to upper 30s with the strong NW winds. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a few snow showers possible along and south of the Chesapeake Bay. Little to no accumulation expected.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer. Temperatures will start near freezing Saturday morning. We will warm to the mid 50s Saturday afternoon and climb to near 70 Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies both day with lighter winds.

Sunshine will continue for early next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will return for the second half of the week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy, Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

