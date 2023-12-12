First Warning Forecast: Cold days and nights ahead, but plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A mostly clear and cold night on tap. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Brr!

A dry stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s. It will be sunny, but that sunshine won't help us to warm up. A few degrees milder to end the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

The next storm system looks to move in for the second half of the weekend. Saturday is looking dry with highs in the mid 50s. Milder on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, but scattered showers will be possible.

Scattered showers to kick off the work week. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s.

If you're not a fan of the cold, the Climate Prediction Center is saying, temperatures will trend warmer than normal through Christmas.

