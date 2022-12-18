First Warning Forecast: Cold start to the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning ForFirst Warning Forecast: Cold start to the workweek

Good Sunday evening and Happy Hanukkah! Temperatures were cooler yet again today, but it looks like our cooling trend is finally coming to an end. Temperatures stabilize the next few days. Late in the week, our pattern shifts again.

Monday through Wednesday will pretty much be wash, rinse, repeat days. Starting off the day with lots of sunshine and seeing passing clouds in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid 40s with lows just below freezing. Our weather pattern shifts the second half of the week.

With a strong system heading our way and eventually passing through, winds will pick up and be quite gusty Wednesday night through Saturday. Under the warm sector of this system, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and Friday. Then, highs plunge to the mid 30s on Christmas Eve behind the Arctic cold front in this system.

As for precipitation, it looks like mostly rain. Each model run has been backing off the snow/mix potential for Hampton Roads and keeps shifting more and more north, which is good news for those planning to travel out of town for the holidays. I will say there’s still a slight chance for a bit of a mix at the tail end of this system on Friday, but it doesn’t look like anything concerning. Likely just a few snowflakes mixed in.

While Christmas Eve will be frigid behind this system, there will at least be lots of sunshine returning. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s. Similar weather Christmas Day.