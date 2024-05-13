First Warning Forecast: Comfortable Monday, Storms on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It will be dry and warmer today. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Very normal for this time of year.

Our next storm system moves in on Tuesday. This will bring us scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Expect showers and storms to stick around on Wednesday. It will be our warmest day with highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday is looking dry with highs in the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Another storms system will move in for the end of the week. Expect a chance of showers later in the day with highs in the mid 70s.

Looks like showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

