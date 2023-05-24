Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Comfortable today, coastal storm this weekend

Posted at 12:30 PM, May 24, 2023
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will then trend in the upper 60s to low 70s today through Sunday. Expect a blustery week with gusty winds and a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Shower chances will go up by the end of the week and the weekend.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track up the East Coast this weekend. Scattered showers are possible from Friday night to Sunday. Highs will warm from the upper 60s on Friday to the mid 70s on Sunday and it will still be windy.

Meteorologist April Loveland

