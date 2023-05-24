First Warning Forecast: Comfortable today, coastal storm this weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will then trend in the upper 60s to low 70s today through Sunday. Expect a blustery week with gusty winds and a nice mix of sun and clouds.

WTKR News 3

Shower chances will go up by the end of the week and the weekend.

WTKR News 3

An area of low pressure is forecast to track up the East Coast this weekend. Scattered showers are possible from Friday night to Sunday. Highs will warm from the upper 60s on Friday to the mid 70s on Sunday and it will still be windy.

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar