First Warning Forecast: Comfortable today, warming to the 80s by Friday

Highs will warm to the upper 60s to the low 70s today. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with a little bit of a breeze.

Mostly sunny again on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Still looking dry on Friday with highs warming to the low 80s. We'll add a few more clouds to the sky.

Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and the mid and upper 70s on Sunday. A few showers will be possible later in the day Saturday, with a few spotty showers possible on Mother's Day.

A better chance for showers and storms by Monday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

