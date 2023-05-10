Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Comfortable today, warming to the 80s by Friday

Posted at 12:38 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 12:38:57-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Highs will warm to the upper 60s to the low 70s today. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with a little bit of a breeze.

Mostly sunny again on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Still looking dry on Friday with highs warming to the low 80s. We'll add a few more clouds to the sky.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Expect skies to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and the mid and upper 70s on Sunday. A few showers will be possible later in the day Saturday, with a few spotty showers possible on Mother's Day.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A better chance for showers and storms by Monday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

