First Warning Forecast: Cool and windy on Election Day

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today, Election Day is looking dry and sunny, but windy! Hang on to your hats! It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts possible. Some minor tidal flooding will be possible at times of high tide due to the gusty northeasterly winds.

WTKR

Wednesday will still be on the windy side but expect more clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. Minor tidal flooding will be possible once again.

Less wind, but mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Temperatures will be milder. Expect highs in the low 70s.

WTKR

Moisture from Subtropical Storm Nicole will impact the area on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and Saturday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Expect rain and storms on Friday. We have a chance of getting a pretty good dose of rain, but models still not in agreement with exactly how much, but some are painting in 3+ inches. The showers will continue Friday night and will exit early Saturday, so the weekend is not looking bad.

WTKR

Skies will continue to clear on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. It will be frigid Monday morning with low temperatures plummeting into the mid 30s. Monday will be the coldest day of the week with highs struggling to get out of the 40s!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar