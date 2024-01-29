First Warning Forecast: Cool the next few days, showers by midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will take a plunge to kick off the work week. Expect highs in the mid and upper 40s for both Monday and Tuesday. It will be windy and cold Monday with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday with highs near 50.

Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s on Thursday.

We'll warm to the mid 50s with a nice mix of sun and clouds on Friday.

If you're heading out to the Polar Plunge on Saturday, temperatures will warm to near 50. Right now, the water temperature is around 46 degrees.

