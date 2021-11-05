First Warning Forecast: Cool & windy today, Showers & wind this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Frost Advisory until 9 AM for Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Northampton (NC), Williamsburg, James City, Gloucester, Middlesex. Temperatures from 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

*** Freeze Warning until 9 AM for much of Central Virginia, including Sussex County and Emporia. Sub-freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory from 8 AM to 5 PM for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Currituck. Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

A cool and windy Friday… Expect a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and 30s inland. Clouds will clear out this morning, we will see sunshine through midday, then clouds will build back in this afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 50s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be windy today with north winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible. Those winds could trigger some flooding near times of high tide.

Clouds and showers return for the weekend as an area of low pressure slides up the coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers possible both days. The biggest rain chances will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM. Expect more rain to the southeast and less rain to the north and west. It will be windy all weekend with gusts to 30+ mph, triggering multiple rounds of tidal flooding. Highs will warm to near 60 both days.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Wanda is centered about 640 miles WNW of the Azores and moving ESE at 6 mph. A turn to the southeast is expected today, followed by a southward motion on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength or slight strengthening is expected through this weekend. Wanda is expected to become an extratropical cyclone in a few days.

