First Warning Forecast: Cooler and breezy to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool and breezy end to the work week. Warming up this weekend. The 80s return next week.

Highs will struggle to reach 60 today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. It will be breezy today, NE at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

WTKR News 3

Cool again tomorrow with highs near 60. We should see more sunshine tomorrow, but it will still be breezy, NE/E at 10 to 15 mph.

A warming trend this weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Saturday and to the upper 70s on Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with slight rain chances. Highs will climb to the low and mid 80s early next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

