First Warning Forecast: Cooler and lower humidity to end the week

A fall-like end to the week… Temperatures will return to the upper 70s today, below normal for this time of year. Dew point values will be in the mid 50s today, making it feel more like fall. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in.

Labor Day weekend is looking nice. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday, and upper 80s on Monday. Humidity will gradually increase through the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies each day with slim rain chances.

Highs will return to the upper 80s and 90s next week with more humidity. Rain chances will remain low for the first half of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Larry is centered about 970 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands or about 1530 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving WNW at 20 mph. This motion is expected during the next few days. A turn to the NW is forecast by early next week. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Larry could become a major hurricane by tonight.

WTKR News 3

A surface trough over the Gulf of Honduras and portions of Central America is expected to move WNW across Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days. The disturbance could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend, but unfavorable upper-level winds are likely to limit significant development while the system moves NW or north over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

An area of disturbed weather is located about 100 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance is expected to move west into an environment less conducive for development during the next couple of days, and the chances of formation appear to be decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

