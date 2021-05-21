First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, near 90 this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today, much warmer this weekend… Highs will only reach the mid 70s this afternoon, cooler than yesterday and a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies all day today.

Get ready for a big warmup this weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Clouds will clear out through the day Sunday.

Cooler air will return on Monday as a cold front moves in. Expect highs in the upper 70s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible. Highs will warm back to the 80s and 90s for midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Tropical Update

A non-tropical low pressure area located about 500 miles ENE of Bermuda is producing winds to storm force and disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The low is expected to move WSW over warmer waters during the next day or so, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone later today or on Saturday near or to the northeast of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

