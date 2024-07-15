First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat on tap today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of the area from 10 am until 8 PM.
The heat will continue to turn up today. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 90s, but it will feel closer to 110°! Skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances will remain low. The best chance to see a pop-up shower or storm will be across North Carolina.
The dangerous heat will stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs rise to the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temps 110°+.
A few storms will be possible late Wednesday.
Better chances for wet weather on Thursday and Friday. Scattered storms will be possible on Thursday with high temperatures falling into the mid 80s. Expect scattered storms on Friday with highs in the low and mid 80s.
Looks like the storms will carry into the weekend. Temperatures will still remain on the lower side for this time of year with highs in the low and mid 80s.
Meteorologist April Loveland
