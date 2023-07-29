First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat today with a threat of severe storms

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday morning! Another scorching hot day is on tap. A cold front later this weekend could bring severe storms before it provides relief from this heat.

High temperatures Saturday reach the upper 90s, feeling like 105-115°. Our Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory continues until 8 PM Saturday. Limit your time outdoors and keep yourself and your pets cool!

wtkr

Later Saturday, after 5 PM, we could have a round of potentially severe thunderstorms roll through.

wtkr

The Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula are under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. Elsewhere is under a level 1 risk. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours leading to localized flash flooding are the primary threats.

wtkr

More scattered showers and thunderstorms could continue Sunday morning immediately around the cold front, but most of the rain looks to fall Saturday evening ahead of the front. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the upper 90s.

The real heat relief comes during the workweek. Highs most of the week will be in the mid 80s with low humidity. Friday is when temperatures and humidity begin to rise again. Highs Friday in the upper 80s. Majority of next week will be decently dry. Isolated showers Monday afternoon and scattered activity Friday.

wtkr

