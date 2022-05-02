First Warning Forecast: Days of storms and up and down temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tracking up and down temperatures and several chances for showers and storms.

We're just 50 days away from the First Day of Summer, and temperatures are starting to feel summer-like today. Highs in the low 80s have folks heading toward the water. Keep in mind the water temperature is right around 59 degrees. Temperatures this week will be doing a lot of back and forth. Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the low 70s. Normal high for this time of year is 75 degrees, so not far off.

The up and down temperatures are just one part of the weather story. The other part—showers and storms. Wet weather will roll in by late Tuesday afternoon. We'll have another chance for showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday is looking mainly dry, but doesn't look like we'll see much sunshine.

Another storm system will roll in to end the work week. This will bring another chance for showers and storms. Mother's Day weekend is also looking a bit on the wet side. Showers and wind will be possible on Saturday, with showers again on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

